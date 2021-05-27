Earlier this week, Dave Grohl capitalized on a classic Foo Fighters meme when the musician joined Jimmy Fallon as a guest co-host on The Tonight Show. There, the pair performed live what till then only been encapsulated online — Grohl tunefully repeating the truncated line "the best," from the Foos' refrain in 2005's "Best of You," over and over again. Just like the internet meme that can delight and annoy.

Fallon dubbed it the "Dave G'roll," a la the original Rickroll prank gleaned from singer Rick Astley's '80s pop hit "Never Gonna Give You Up."

Now, Astley has gotten in on the fun with his own version of the G'roll, combining it with "Never Gonna Give You Up" in a meeting of the two memes he recently shared on social media.

"Dave, Jimmy, I saw your clip on YouTube," Astley shared alongside the minute-long response video on Wednesday (May 26). "Amazing !! felt the need to respond - keep on Rockin and 'Rollin'.'"

It's not the first time Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters and the Rickroll have all come together. In 2015, the veteran rockers rickrolled the hate group Westboro Baptist Church. The band and Astley have also combined forces before — the two did a live Rickroll together in 2017. The same year, Astley covered Foo Fighters' "Everlong."

Foo Fighters' latest LP, Medicine at Midnight, emerged in February. It contains the singles "Waiting on War," "No Son of Mine" and "Shame Shame." In October, the Foos will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the music history institution's Class of 2021.

Astley's most recent release, a greatest hits compilation called The Best of Me that naturally includes "Never Gonna Give You Up," arrived in 2019.

Watch his dual meme performance below.

Rick Astley Mashes "Never Gonna Give You Up" With Foo Fighters "Best of You"

Foo Fighters, "Best of You"

Rick Astley, "Never Gonna Give You Up"