Rise Against Unveil ‘Nowhere Generation’ Graphic Novel Companion

Rise Against are doubling down their efforts in the comic book arena and just unveiled Rise Against Presents: Nowhere Generation, the graphic novel companion to their ninth studio album, which came out earlier this year.

The band was featured on the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack by DC Comics, having contributed the new song "Broken Dreams Inc." to the set. Now, the focus is entirely on the post-hardcore icons, who worked with Shaun Simon (True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, Electric Century) and artists Sally Catirino, Val Halvorson, Huseyin Ozkan, Soo Lee and more on the Nowhere Generation graphic novel, which will be released this fall through Z2 Comics.

As expected, this graphic novel embraces the themes of Rise Against's latest record, which is topical in many ways and places an emphasis on the strength in numbers, decries power play tactics and corruption among the ruling class, and speaks to the impact this has on younger generations.

"This is a glimpse into the lives of the abandoned, a collection of down and out individuals coming together for a revolution; these are the stories of the ones who fight back," states a press release.

Pre-order the Nowhere Generation graphic novel through the Z2 Comics webstore, where fans can choose from multiple deluxe editions as well as softcover and hardcover editions. Exclusive vinyl variants of the album are also available for purchase.

See the cover art below and catch Rise Against on their summer tour at these dates.

Rise Against, Nowhere Generation Graphic Novel Cover

Z2 Comics