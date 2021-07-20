Rival Sons have got the touring itch after a year in pandemic lockdown, so they've booked an extensive fall tour that will keep them on the road from late September into early November. While a new album is not on the books at this point, the band will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Pressure and Time during the run.

The "Pressure and Time" tour is a six-week headline run that will find the band supported by Dorothy, Reignwolf and Myron Elkins on select dates (as indicated in the tour itinerary at the bottom of this post). During the run, the group will play the Pressure and Time album in full for fans.

The band's sophomore set yielded the singles "Soul," "All Over the Road," the title track and the iTunes bonus cuts "Company Man" and "Life for This Road."

Dates for the run kick off Sept. 29 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and continue as the band crosses the country before finishing out the run Nov. 13 on the other coast in Anaheim, California.

The official ticket pre-sale launches tomorrow (July 21) at 10AM local time, while partner pre-sales begin Thursday (July 22) at 10AM local time. The general public on-sale goes live on Friday (July 23) at 10AM local time. Get your ticketing info via the band's website.

Though Rival Sons are reflecting on their past with the upcoming dates, they continue to work on new music for the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated 2019 album, Feral Roots.

Rival Sons "Pressure and Time" Fall 2021 Tour

Sept. 29 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room+

Sept. 30 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live+

Oct. 1 - Panama City, Fla. @ Sand Jam (Festival)

Oct. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium*

Oct. 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman*

Oct. 8 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues*

Oct. 9 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*

Oct. 12 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues*

Oct. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre*

Oct. 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground*

Oct. 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore*

Oct. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues*

Oct. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall*

Oct. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

Oct. 22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club*

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. 2 The Fillmore*

Oct. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues*

Oct. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY*

Oct. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theater*

Oct. 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore*

Oct. 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre*

Nov. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot*

Nov. 4 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House* (w/ Halestorm)

Nov. 5 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

Nov. 7 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Orpheum*

Nov. 8 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox*

Nov. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom*

Nov. 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield^

Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @The Wiltern^

Nov. 13 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues^

support:

+Myron Elkins

*Dorothy

^Reignwolf