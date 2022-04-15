Report: Rob Zombie Casts Original ‘Munsters’ Series Actress in His ‘Munsters’ Film

Rob Zombie's fandom of the original TV series The Munsters is what's led him to direct and oversee a new big screen update for the franchise, and after delivering some interesting casting choices, it appears as though he's landed an actress who appeared on the original series as well.

While Zombie didn't reveal the news, Mirror Studios recently posted that while working on Zombie's film they "had the good fortune" of working with actress Pat Priest. The actress was known in the series for playing the Munsters family niece Marilyn Munster.

Priest was not initially cast as Marilyn, but went on to portray the family relative throughout a majority of the series initial run in the '60s. No additional details were given as to Priest's role in the upcoming film.

She joins a cast that include Sheri Moon-Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips and Lily and Herman Munster and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, In addition to the featured trio, the film also has Richard Brake as Dr. Henry August Wolfgang and Lost's Jorge Garcia as his hunchback assistant Floop, the recently cast Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira Mistress of the Dark) as Barbara Carr, the No. 1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights and E.T. actress Dee Wallace as the voice of TV's Good Morning Transylvania. The Zombie version of The Munsters has received a PG rating from the Motion Picture Association.

Zombie was announced as the director for The Munsters film in June 2021. In recent months, he's recreated the original house and even built a full neighborhood set while filming. Zombie has also been steadily revealing some of the casting, costumes and makeup effects on social media in the build up to what will eventually be the release of the film.

The rocker made his directorial debut with House of 1000 Corpses in 2003. Since then, he has worked on numerous other horror films, like The Devil's Rejects, The Lords of Salem, 3 From Hell, and a 2007 Halloween remake.