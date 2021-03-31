Korn + Rob Zombie to Headline 2021 Upheaval Festival

There's been a little upheaval to the inaugural Upheaval Festival lineup after the pandemic pushed the music weekend from 2020 to 2021. Disturbed and Staind were initially set to headline the festival when it was first announced for 2020, but Rob Zombie and Korn will now be in the headline spots.

A good portion of the lineup remains intact, and Staind remains part of the bill though now as second billed to Zombie on the Saturday, July 17 lineup. Korn, meanwhile, will fill the Friday (July 16) void after Disturbed recently bowed out of their summer touring.

The two-day festival will take place at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Deadlight Holiday kicking off the festivities on Friday, July 16. Assume Nothing, the Illegal Immigrants, Royal Bliss, Gemini Syndrome, Joyous Wolf, Avatar and Chevelle will then play leading into Korn's headline set.

On Saturday (July 17), Zombie will close out the music weekend, preceded by Staind, Skillet, Like a Storm, Blacktop Mojo, Stitched Up Heart, Heartsick, Vestigal and Blue Felix.

Tickets options for the event are available here.

2021 Upheaval Festival

Upheaval Festival