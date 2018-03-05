Rob Zombie + Marilyn Manson to Co-Headline Tour Dates This Summer

It's a big day for tour announcements, with the third major tour tied to the Live Nation "Ticket to Rock" program. This time, it's Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson that are teaming up, which seems like a natural pairing of the gore-grooving Zombie and the shock rocker Manson.

The reveal of the "Ticket to Rock" program has at least confirmed a handful of the shows that will be part of the trek, and now the full itinerary of dates has been announced. The trek will be titled "The Twins of Evil - The Second Coming," with dates starting July 11 at the DTE Energy Music Center in Detroit, Mich.

The "Ticket to Rock" program allows fans to purchase multi-concert bundles at a reasonable price, with bundles starting as low as $59. The bundles will go on sale today (March 5) at 12N ET at Live Nation's website and "Ticket to Rock" dates on the Zombie/Manson trek will be noted below.

Over the weekend, Rob Zombie announced a massive new vinyl box set that he's releasing of his solo works. Included in the box is Astro-Creep: 2000 Live, which found his current band performing the White Zombie favorite in its entirety during a Riot Fest performance. Zombie is also said to be working toward some new music as well.

Marilyn Manson, meanwhile, is supporting the Heaven Upside Down album, which has already spawned the songs "WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE" and "Kill4Me."

Only select venues are participating in the Live Nation "Ticket to Rock" promotion, and dates for the Zombie/Manson tour that are part of the promotion are listed below.

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson "Twins of Evil - The Second Coming" Shows

July 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 13 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Rock USA Fest

July 14 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

July 18 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

July 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran's United

July 21 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

July 24 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

July 25 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion*

July 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 28 - Montreal, Quebec @ Heavy Montreal

July 29 - Bangor, Maine @ Impact Music Festival

Aug. 7 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Aug. 8 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 9 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion*

Aug. 11 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 12 - Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

Aug. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion*

Aug. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Austin 360

Aug. 18 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Aug. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre*

Aug. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion

Aug. 28 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

* Ticket to Rock shows

