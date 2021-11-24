Rob Zombie has shared lots of images from his Munsters reboot movie set in the past months, often showing construction of the TV monster family's distinct house at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

This week, Zombie inserted himself into the photo documentation, posting a selfie on Monday (Nov. 22) showing him in front of The Munsters' Mockingbird Lane street sign on the film set in Budapest. It's just the latest glimpse at the horror auteur and hard rock musician's imminent reimagining of the 1960s sitcom.

It's not the first time Zombie's taken a Munsters set selfie. Last month, he posed in front of the unmistakable house before the first cast photo emerged.

The Munsters reboot, written and directed by the singer who usually helms scary films when he's behind the camera, will eventually be released in theaters and on streaming, as Loudwire previously reported. Zombie's Monday selfie follows other updates he made of his Munsters progress, including a look at the costumes and makeup effects.

"BIG NEWS!" Zombie shared on Aug. 20 alongside a photo of the house's wooden frame on location. "Direct from the set of THE MUNSTERS! Construction on the Munsters house has officially begun! Stay posted for more updates as this [iconic] structure returns to life!"

On Sept. 7, Zombie posted more images and said, "The crew is hard at work bringing 1313 back to life. As you can see the iconic house is beginning to emerge. This talented group of carpenters and painters are trying to recreate every little detail perfectly."

On the music side of things, Zombie this year released the album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. Over the last two decades, he's made horror flicks such as 3 From Hell (2019), 31 (2016), The Devil's Rejects (2005) and reboots of John Carpenter's Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

The original Munsters premiered on CBS in 1964 and aired for two seasons. The show is about the fictional lives of Frankenstein's monster-like Herman Munster, his vampiric wife, Lily, her grandfather, their niece Marilyn and the couple's werewolf-like son, Eddie.