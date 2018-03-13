In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 13, 2018:

- Rob Zombie has revealed that Three From Hell will be the title of his next film. The director also tagged Sheri Moon Zombie and Bill Moseley, who portrayed Otis and Baby in his past films House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, in the posting, hinting that this film may take place in the same universe. Shooting has begun on the film.

- The Black Dahlia Murder continue to add to their 2018 touring. A handful of May and early June dates have been added for the band, hitting St. Cloud, Fargo, Billings, Spokane, Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Timmons and Traverse City. Get dates and details here.

- Lamb of God will play a handful of headlining "off-dates" with Behemoth in the midst of their summer tour supporting Slayer. Get details on the shows here.

- Candlemass have an interesting new project in the works. The band have composed a soundtrack for a new online game called House of Doom. Learn more and see a teaser at the House of Doom website.

- Looks like Scott Ian will be breaking out a new guitar on Anthrax's upcoming summer tour with Slayer. Check out his new Rick Nielsen-inspired axe here.

- The '90s live! Weezer's Rivers Cuomo played a solo show at the Hi Hat in Los Angeles, working in several covers amidst Weezer classics. Watch him play a cover of Smashing Pumpkins' "Today" right here (at the 5:32 mark in the fan-shot video).

- Death metal vets Skinless are ready to pummel with the new title track from their "Savagery" album. Take a listen here. The band's new album will arrive May 11 through Relapse Records.

- Wormed have revealed that drummer G-Calero (Guillermo Calero) passed away last Friday (March 9). The cause of death for the 27-year-old musician was not revealed. See the band's comments about their late cohort here.

- Speaking of the '90s, Small Town Titans pulled from one of the era's greatest rock tracks for their latest song. See them take on Soundgarden's "Spoonman" in honor of the song's recently passed 24th anniversary at this location.