The Rock Artists Playing ‘Musicians for Kamala’ Livestream – Living Colour, Evanescence + More

As the presidential election nears, Evanescence, Living Colour and more are taking action to throw their support behind current Vice President Kamala Harris as she seeks to fill the presidency about to be vacated by Joe Biden at the end of his term. The musicians are just some of the rock acts who are taking part in tonight's (Sept. 17) "Musicians for Kamala" livestream event.

"Musicians for Kamala" is being produced by top music and industry professionals in partnership with the Harris-Walz presidential campaign. It's set to kick off tonight at 8PM ET and those interested can check out the music event by RSVP''ing to events.democrats.org. In doing so, you'll provide your contact info and receive a link to join the livestream event.

The organizers say, "'Musicians For Kamala' is more than a fundraiser — it's a call to action for all who believe in democracy, equality and progress. With a star-studded lineup, we'll harness the energy of music to drive voter registration, rally support, and fuel donations for the Harris-Walz campaign as we rapidly approach one of the most pivotal elections of our time."

Longtime KCRW DJ Nic Harcourt will host the evening, which includes performances from Evanescence, Living Colour, L7's Donita Sparks, Devo, Toad the Wet Sprocket's Glen Phillips, Jack Johnson, Jefferson Starship, The Doors' John Densmore, Lisa Loeb, The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne, Natalie Merchant and more.

Additional performers include Aaron Lee Tasjan, Adam Blackstone & Dixson, Adrian Lyles, American Patchwork Quartet, Bootsy Collins, Chris Pierce, De'Wayne, Elvin Bishop & Los Lobos, Eric Roberson, The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere, Gary Jules, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville & Dumpstaphunk, Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor, K'ii Arens, Lachi featuring Medusa, Lara Downes, Maggie Rose, Mickey Guyton, Moby, Nicole Zuraitis, Phil Lassiter and Durand Bernard, Reckless Kelly, Ricky Dillard, Rising Appalachia, Rosanne Cash, Sage Bava, Senses, Sheila E, Shephard Fairey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Siddhartha Khosla, Todrick Hall and Zach Gill.

You can also visit the MusiciansForKamala.com website for additional information, RSVP for the livestream, enjoy a playlist of artists, pick up merch or donate to the campaign.

Additional Rocking Support for Kamala Harris

While Musicians for Kamala is taking center stage this evening, another virtual fundraiser will be taking place on Wednesday (Sept. 18). Dubbed "Headbangers for Harris," this event will feature a mix of music, comedy and politics.

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick, comedians Dave Hill and Brian Posehn, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, New York City council member Justin Brannan, Virginia Senator Danica Roem and A Sound of Thunder's Nina Osegueda will take part. The event will happen between 5PM-6PM ET on Wednesday night (Sept. 18).

To find out how to catch "Headbangers for Harris" and take part, visit the HeadbangersForHarris.com website.