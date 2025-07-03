As Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath play their final show, Loudwire has reached out to members of the rock and metal to share their thoughts on the pioneering rockers and reflect about the impact they had and the stories that will always remind us of the band.

"The reason I'm on a stage at all is because of Black Sabbath's first album," says Tool's Maynard James Keenan early in this video compilation. System of a Down's Daron Malakian adds, "They're the fucking root, they're the nucleus, they're the big bang."

Meanwhile, Zakk Wylde signifies their importance to all musicians playing heavy music, noting, "Because of this music, we're all employed and we can all pay our bills and take care of our families cause of these four guys."

This compilation features members of Hatebreed, Three Days Grace, Down, 200 Stab Wounds, Armored Saint, Hollywood Undead, I Prevail, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Shadows Fall, GWAR and SiriusXM host Jose Mangin sharing their favorite Black Sabbath riffs, albums, Ozzy solo records and wonderful memories.

Sammy Hagar, Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory, System of a Down's Daron Malakian, Judas Priest legend K.K. Downing, Diamond Head's Brian Tatler and more also weigh in on the impact that Ozzy and Sabbath have had on heavy music. Mangin even goes as far as showing off his personalized Ozzy Osbourne tattoo and offers and emotional farewell message to the band.

It's a truly powerful tribute to the love, respect and passion that Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne have commanded over the years. Check out some of rock and metal's biggest names paying tribute to the iconic legends - Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath - below.

Rock + Metal Legends Pay Tribute to Ozzy + Black Sabbath