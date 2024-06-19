If your zodiac sign is Cancer, then you have the same sign as some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including Pantera's Philip Anselmo and the late Ronnie James Dio.

Brittanica notes that in astrology, the outcome of a birth is affected by the position of the sun, moon and other planets when it took place. The zodiac was divided into 12 signs, and the day you were born determines which sign you have.

Astrology isn't backed by science, so there is no proof that the position of the planets during your birth actually has an affect on your personality. Whether you're into astrology or not, you have to admit that it's interesting to read about the different traits of each sign and how they may apply to your life.

Your sign is Cancer if you were born between June 21 and July 22, so you're technically the first summer babies of every year. Before we show you which rockers share your zodiac sign, we'll break down a bit about what the Cancer sign means.

The crab is the symbol of the Cancer sign. According to Allure, Cancers are able to read peoples' energy well. Their intuition makes them incredibly sensitive to their environments, so they're also protective — like crabs, they have a tough exterior with a soft interior.

Once you break through their tough side, Cancers are domestic, loyal and care a lot about their loved ones.

So, keep scrolling to see which rock stars' zodiac signs are Cancer to see if you have something in common with any of your favorites.

