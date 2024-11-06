Rockers React to Trump Winning 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

A day after the U.S. presidential election, former president Donald Trump is projected to win the race to become the 47th U.S. president and those in the rock world have been speaking out about the election over the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday morning, the Associated Press had called the race for Trump who had reportedly secured at least the 270 electoral college votes needed for the victory. Current Vice President and Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, is expected to speak later today (Nov. 6) about the results.

What Were the Rock + Metal Musicians Saying About the Election?

For the musicians that had backed Trump, there was a fair amount of celebration over the victory.

Ted Nugent posted a flower bouquet over a 2024 Trump campaign sign with the caption, "glory glory hallelujah thank God!"

All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte posted, "DONALD TRUMP IS THE 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!," then sent a meme Joe Biden tweet to Kamala Harris and responded to several people bemoaning the election results with a two second video of him screaming joyously into the camera.

Kid Rock, one of Trump's most vocal supporters, had shared some last minute video support for Trump before election day, but had yet to comment at press time on social media about the Trump victory.

Other Rockers Lean Into Election Analysis

There were a number of musicians examining how the election was playing out throughout the day. Most put their efforts into analysis of why things were turning out as they did and trying to interpret what the results meant going forward.

READ MORE: 20 Rock + Metal Songs With Social Messages

"TODAY IS THE DAY," Dee Snider tweeted early on Tuesday. "Trump doesn’t have even close to a majority. If he wins it means people lost sight of the big picture and either didn’t vote or protest voted. That’s still a vote for Trump. If that’s what the American people want so be it. I will accept it. But I pray it isn’t."

But he later returned to state, "Well, I was very wrong. The American people have spoken. I accept their choice."

Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle had predicted a Trump victory in the days leading up to the election and sadly offered, "I’m kinda sick of saying I told you so."

In one tweet, he noted one of the political talking points that didn't quite pan out. "Those 20 million migrants that Kamala flew to the swing states really did not show up at the polls. Ain’t nothing like an incompetent conspiracy," he stated, then adding, "The voting illegally part is kind of the point of my post. Not that migrants exist across the US."

As for why Kamala Harris didn't win, he stated, "She was unknown to much of the electorate, so his ability to paint her how he wanted had a bigger upside. Also, Trump is kind of immune to standards. He can kind of do anything and it doesn’t hurt him politically. And his opponents can’t. Trolls win when you take the bait."

Shinedown's Zach Myers found some of the humor in what was happening. He took a shot at Cardi B's political backing, stating, ".... so you're telling me the woman who was one of 7 writers on 'Wet Ass Pussy' didn't sway this election? Get the fuck outta here."

He then added, "I've never watched it before. But just out of curiosity what time does the view' come on?"

Striking a more serious tone, he offered, "In all seriousness .... people vote for whatever they think their lives need .... WE are what's important ... how WE choose to treat each OTHER is what is important. Thinking Kamala or Trump give a FUCK about you is not only idiotic, it's utterly delusional.. Love leads always."

And he commented, "You should be more mad that these 2 fruit loops were your choices."

Silent Planet's Garrett Russell pondered, "I’ve been pretty certain of this outcome for a while now, and this is the part that I’m genuinely curious about: will people still believe Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen by the voting machines? If so, then why not steal 2024? would have been even easier this time."

Public Enemy and Prophets of Rage's Chuck D chose hope rather than defeat, stating, "Don’t Let A Win go to your head or a loss get to your heart. A ‘L’ He Got Game fuckin again . The NYC hustler Gamed them again . Well its time for myself to work head forward as a 2nd class citizen. Good luck I'll be watching it all with a Pen and a Pad USA."

He later added, "One thing we do know is that it wont be a goon gathering this coming January. It will be a concession without the bullsht [sic]."

Misery In Defeat

There were also a few rockers who just came through the election feeling defeated by the results.

"Looking like running as Republicans Who Aren't Trump may not have been as thrilling to democratic voters as they anticipated," noted Eve 6 through their X account.

"For the people who are yelling at me I find the fact that Donald Trump is going to be president again super depressing too which is why I'm mad at the democrats whose fault it is."

Sebastian Bach, who had been very vocal in his support of Kamala Harris, was inconsolable in his responses on the X platform. "I don't want to be here anymore. Fuck America. What the fuck is wrong with you people. Goodbye," he offered in a series of tweets.