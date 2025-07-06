Rockers Share Final Reactions on Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s Epic Farewell Show

Last night (July 5), Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne held their long-awaited Back to the Beginning final concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England. It was an incredible show full of awesome supporting sets and surprises – so be sure to check out all of Loudwire’s coverage – and naturally, many rockers have shared their final reactions on Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s epic farewell show.

Rockers React to Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show

Since yesterday, many of rock and metal’s biggest artists have offered heartfelt tributes to the kings of heavy metal.

For instance, groove/thrash metal quintet Lamb of God posted a loving farewell on social media: “Back to the Beginning. Thank you @BlackSabbath . Massive honor to have been part of this.” As they mention, they played a brief set during the event, too, which featured a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” (originally from 1971’s Master of Reality) that they also released officially.

Elsewhere, Disturbed frontman David Draiman tweeted: “So surreal yesterday at #BackToTheBeginning So many that I learned so much from over the years, so much talent, such a legacy that @BlackSabbath and @OzzyOsbourne have! It brought tears to my eyes to watch Ozzy sing “Mama I’m comin home” one last time. #ThankYou.”

Likewise, Hatebreed wrote, “Thank you Black Sabbath !!”; Corrosion of Conformity shared, “Thanks for all the Riffs !! Black Sabbath”; and Billy Corgan (who performed as part of a supergroup at the show) confessed:

I’ve been listening to this band for 50 years. And there hasn’t been a year that’s gone by that I didn’t listen to them. They’re the band that I reach for when I’m having a hard time. They’re the band that I reach for when I want to get inspired. I will wear these pictures of us together on my heart forever.

Also, Dee Snider reflected: “Watching Back to the Beginning live. As an OG head banger, Day One @BlackSabbath fan it fills my heart with joy to see these four guys be honored in this way. Believe me, it wasn't always like this. BLACK SABBATH FOREVER, FOREVER BLACK SABBATH!”

More About Back to the Beginning

After months of waiting, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and numerous opening acts – including Metallica, Mastodon, Anthrax, Guns N' Roses, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Alice in Chains, Ghost, Pantera and Gojira – knocked the Back to the Beginning concert out of the park! (Specifically, Villa Park in Birmingham, England.)

Of course, the two headliners delighted with several fan favorites, such as “War Pigs,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” “Crazy Train” and “Mama I’m Coming Home.” Needless to say, there were many bittersweet tears being shed in-person and at home as people watched Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s monumental performances.

In addition to playing their own material, several supporting bands also pulled out covers of Black Sabbath and/or Ozzy Osbourne classics. For example, Mastodon closed with their rendition of “Supernaut,” Anthrax did “Into the Void,” Pantera did “Planet Caravan” and Gojira did “Under the Sun.” Plus, Metallica debuted their version of “Hole in the Sky” and Guns N’ Roses did “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.”

There was also the aforementioned supergroup (comprised of Billy Corgan, Sammy Hagar, Steven Tyler, Papa V Perpetua, Tom Morello, Danny Carey and other musicians) doing an entire set of covers. Among them were “Symptom of the Universe,” “Snowblind,” “Bark at the Moon” and “Flying High Again.”

Beyond that, another highlight of the event was surely actor/event host Jason Momoa (Aquaman, A Minecraft Movie) starting a circle pit during Pantera’s set!

Clearly, Back to the Beginning was a huge success, and we'd love to hear what you thought of it as well.