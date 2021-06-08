Rocklahoma returns to the Midwestern U.S. music festival scene this Labor Day weekend with just-announced headliners Slipknot, Limp Bizkit and Rob Zombie. It will be the fest's first year back after missing out on the 2020 season, much like many other music events, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the Knot, Bizkit and Zombie among the stacked lineup for the three-day festival in Pryor, Okla., from Sept. 3-5 are Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, Sevendust, The Hu, Motionless in White and many more.

"Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma," Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan shared in a statement accompanying the Rocklahoma 2021 lineup announcement on Tuesday (June 8). "Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic)."

Last year, Rocklahoma had initially announced its 2020 headliners in Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Staind. However, after then revealing its daily lineup schedule, that year's festival was canceled.

Now, although the dates and lineup have changed, the rock show is back on.

Rocklahoma 2021 passes go on sale with early bird pricing starting this Friday (June 11) at 10AM CT, with tickets increasing to Phase 2 pricing on June 18 at 5PM CT. Limited quantities of "Groupie," "Roadie" and "Rockstar" VIP packages are also available. There are also "Big Shot Boxes" and "The Garage" packages for those who'd like to get away from the crowd.

Rocklahoma Festival 2021 Lineup

