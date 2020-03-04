2020 Rocklahoma Festival Reveals Daily Lineups

Starting to make plans for your Rocklahoma venture this year? Organizers AEG Presents have broken down the 2020 lineup into days, just as single day passes are set to go on sale this Friday (March 6) at 10AM CT.

As previously reported, Rocklahoma will be headlined by Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Staind, but there are also a wealth of other bands making each day something special for those attending.

Five Finger Death Punch will headline the opening night of the festival on Friday (May 22). The bill that day will also include Papa Roach, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, Badflower, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, From Ashes to New, Goodbye June, Diamante, Liliac, Color of Chaos, Travis Bond, Outlaw Devils, Love Sick Radio and Straight Six.

Slipknot do the honors on Saturday (May 23), with Anthrax, The Pretty Reckless, Body Count, Hellyeah, Jelly Roll, All That Remains, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Fire From the Gods, Lynch Mob, East Side Gamblers, Fist of Rage, 90lb Wrench, Mind of Fury and The Rumours all set to play as well.

That means Staind get to close out the festivities on Sunday (May 24), following sets from Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Motionless in White, Jinjer, Brass Against, Knocked Loose, John 5 and the Creatures, Stick to Your Guns, Budderside, Paralandra, Severmind, Jessikill and Chaotic Resemblance.

For those arriving early and camping, there's also the Rocklahoma Pre-Party set to take place Thursday night (May 21) with Warrant, BulletBoys, Hericane Alice and Paralandra.

The Rocklahoma Festival will take place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma. General admission and camping passes are currently available at the festival website, with the single day passes going on sale at 10AM CT this Friday (March 6). Get all Rocklahoma details here.

