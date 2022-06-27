Styx, Tesla and Loverboy will headline January 2023's RokIsland Fest in Key West, Florida, the trio of bands leading an extended lineup up of classic hard rock acts at the second annual RokIsland, to be hosted by Sirius XM rock radio personality Eddie Trunk.

Other artists scheduled for the festival from Jan. 17–21, 2023, at Key West's Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater are 38 Special, Queensryche, Extreme, Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Stryper, Steven Adler (ex-Guns N' Roses), Quiet Riot, Enuff Z'Nuff, Honeymoon Suite, Helix, Black 'N Blue, Autograph, Wig Wam, Jet Boy and Pretty Boy Floyd.

See the lineup down toward the bottom of this post.

RokIsland Fest co-founder Dave Giencke says, "The inaugural RokIsland Fest in early 2022 brought some of the biggest rock bands on the planet to the island of Key West for four days of epic performances and tropical bliss."

He adds, "After the overwhelming response from the artists and attendees who came in from all over the country and across the pond, we decided to add another day to RokIsland Fest 2023 with a lineup as equally stacked as year one. I'm fairly certain we've once again created the premier destination experience for rock fans around the world."

RokIsland 2023 passes and VIP packages go on sale July 6 at 10AM EST. Head to rokislandfest.com for tickets and more info.

RokIsland Fest 2023 Lineup

