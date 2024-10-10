Sebastian James Opens Up About His Journey That Led to Debut Album – ‘I Wanted These Stories to Be Told’

"At this point in my life and in my career, I really wanted these stories to be told."

Sebastian James joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Oct. 9) to celebrate the recent release of his debut solo album, Old School Cool — an album he's proud to call autobiographical.

"I've been able to, over the years, work with some awesome guys," James told host Chuck Armstrong. "I've worked with guys like Nigel Dupree, my buddy Kyle Cimino and so we've had these projects, but they weren't necessarily my projects. They weren't necessarily fitting for my stories."

A significant part of James' story is growing up in Kansas City, something he's proud to talk about.

"I was born and raised in Riverside and a lot of people don't know, I spent the first 10 years of my life living in Section 8, low-income housing," he explained.

"At that time, it was hard as a kid, but looking back, it was so important to my journey ... I tell people all the time how proud I am to be from here, you know, how many different people I've met, different walks of life."

What Else Did Sebastian James Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like meeting Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes and how Hughes' journey inspired him

How guys like his dad and Jesse James Dupree continue to shape his work ethic

What he's working on now that his debut solo album is out — and when fans can expect to see him on the road

