Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan Says He Enjoys Making Music Now More Than Ever – ‘It’s a Great Way to Live’

In the middle of Rival Sons' tour with Clutch, Jay Buchanan joined Loudwire Nights (Oct. 2) to dive into their recent live shows as well as reflect on the band's career.

"I think I enjoy it more than ever," Buchanan told host Chuck Armstrong about making music. "I think that the rest of the band does, too."

Buchanan admitted to Chuck that while others in the industry may reach a point where they start getting pessimistic about their work, he is nowhere near that right now.

"I'm not jaded at all," he said.

"It's a great way to live and I look forward to writing more songs, making more records and playing more gigs. I always hear about people getting jaded and I could not imagine that. I couldn't — I just could not imagine feeling stunted in that way."

One thing that has helped Rival Sons avoid getting jaded is that they're always focused on pushing themselves in new ways with their music.

"We've always been about growth and breaking new ground and not repeating ourselves," Buchanan shared.

"It's a complete mystery, to this day, exactly how it works and exactly how that energy functions."

What Else Did Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's like being on the road with Clutch and why he loves playing with bands like Fu Manchu and Black Stone Cherry

What it means to him to know people connect with Rival Sons' songs, particularly 2023's "Rapture"

What the future holds for new music from the band

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Jay Buchanan joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Oct. 2