Seether Finish Recording New Album, Hope for 2020 Release

Seether have completed recording sessions for a new album and are looking toward releasing it later this year, according to a scoop from frontman Shaun Morgan. The singer-songwriter and guitarist offered the update during a livestream performance Sunday (May 24) via Seether's YouTube page.

The upcoming effort will be the post-grunge act's first since 2017's Poison the Parish. Seether started work on the new album in 2019 and first proposed a 2020 release around that time. Now, it looks like they'll keep to that projection. Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"The new album we just did … is done and basically gonna be, I think, released in August at this point," Morgan offers in the clip. "A lot of it was written over the course of about ten months."

He continues, "There were about 40 to 45 songs in contention for the album. We ended up settling on recording 21 tracks, which is more than we've recorded before. We've whittled down the album to include 13 of those."

But that's not all. The Seether bandleader also filled in some other details about the forthcoming release, such as the name of the effort's co-producer (Slayer and Deftones studio guru Matt Hyde) and the location of its recording (Dark Horse Recording outside of Nashville, Tennessee). The singer further revealed that Seether lead guitarist Corey Lowery was an assistant engineer on the sessions.

"It's my favorite album we've done to date — by far," Morgan explains. "As far as the songs, I think they're the strongest songs we've written. I'm super proud of it. I produced it again, with Matt Hyde engineering and Corey Lowery, my boy, as an assistant engineer. And I think it turned out killer."

He adds, "We worked in a little place called Dark Horse studio, and we did 21 tracks in about 17 days. Which is a testament to everybody having had the demos for a little while and having learned their parts. By the time we got in there, we didn't waste any time. And we worked long days — we started at about ten o'clock in the morning and worked till about ten o'clock at night."

The Seether frontman also tells listeners, "I think you'll like the new album; I do."

Seether, "Live With Shaun Morgan" Livestream - May 24, 2020