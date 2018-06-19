Seether + Tremonti Pair Up for Fall 2018 U.S. Tour Leg

Here's a pairing that should rev up rock fans this fall. Seether will be taking out Tremonti for a brief run starting in mid-September and carrying over into early October.

Seether continue to promote their 2017 Poison the Parish album, which has already given us the radio hits "Let You Down" and "Betray and Degrade." Earlier this month, they just released a video for "Against the Wall" that features the band performing the song acoustically in the studio. Watch that here.

Tremonti, meanwhile, are just getting their tour legs after the recent release of the standout A Dying Machine album. The track "Take You With Me" has been rising up the rock charts and you can catch the video for the song here. A Dying Machine is the band's first conceptual album and Mark Tremonti has been working with John Shirley to adapt the story for a novel release.

As for the tour, it gets underway Sept. 13 in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The trek is primarily centered on the eastern and midwestern portions of the U.S., with all of the dates listed below. VIP ticket sales start today (June 19), while ticketing for the general public starts this Friday (June 22) at 10AM local time.

Seether / Tremonti Fall 2018 U.S. Tour

Sept. 13 – North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 15 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Electric Factory

Sept. 17 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Sept. 18 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Sept. 20 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

Sept. 21 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino

Sept. 22 – Clayton, N.Y. @ Cerow Recreation Park

Sept. 24 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Oct. 2 – Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Oct. 5 – Clive, Iowa @ 7 Flags Event Center

