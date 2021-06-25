Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser Gives Up Drinking – ‘I Was a Slave to Alcohol’

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser has revealed he's given up one of his vices. Speaking with Sweden's RockSverige, the musician discussed his decision to stop drinking alcohol and the effect it's had on his life.

"I quit alcohol almost a year and a half ago now, and I feel clearer," said the guitarist, who added that he feels "definitely better" now as a 52-year-old than he did when he was 21 or 22 and still drinking.

When asked about the impetus for the decision, Kisser stated, "I realized I was a slave to alcohol. Every situation where I had to choose a restaurant or what type of traveling I would do with my family, what kind of social thing we'd go to, alcohol was the biggest element to make the choices. Like, 'In this land, they don't serve alcohol, so I don't want to go there.' That type of stuff. It didn't matter if I was with my family or great friends — alcohol was heavier than anything else. I realized I was really losing myself because of that idea [and the] choices [I was making]. I was really having this dark shadow making the choices for me. It was getting in the way of my relationship with everybody — my family, my friends and with myself. Then I quit from one night to the other."

The guitarist continued, "It was very clear once I realized I was a slave to alcohol, which path I had to follow. I made the decision and I feel great. I don't feel any urge to drink. I love drinking — don't get me wrong — but I did it already. I know what it is and I know it's very dangerous as well, especially with the style of life I live — backstage parties; everything is free and easy to get. You have to be very careful with that kind of situations, and I'm glad I made this choice."

Kisser says he's found peace with the decision, adding, "I didn't make any promises to anyone or any saint or to any situation. It was a choice I had to make. If I made a promise to something, I would put all that responsibility to that promise and not to myself so I have to face that and really embrace the choice and I feel great."

Though the pandemic shut down touring over the past year, Kisser and Sepultura have remained active with their weekly SepulQuarta video series, which found the band re-recording their old songs with special guest musicians. Now those online guest collaborations are being compiled or a SepulQuarta album that's due Aug. 13.