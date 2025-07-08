The Setlists From Matt Cameron’s First + Final Shows With Pearl Jam

Let's take a look back at the setlists from Matt Cameron's first and final shows with Pearl Jam, since he announced his departure from the group yesterday (July 7).

The drummer revealed in a statement on social media that he's stepped away from the band after 27 years. While he didn't share the reason for the decision, he indicated that there will be "more to follow" from him. Thus, it's unclear whether he'll pursue a different musical project, retire or dedicate his time to something else.

Cameron first joined Pearl Jam in 1998 as a fill-in for Jack Irons, who abruptly left the group just as they were preparing to go on tour. Soundgarden had broken up the year prior, so Cameron was thrilled about the opportunity.

"They had this tour booked and Jack quit a month or two before the tour was gonna start... It took me a while to get all the music learned properly, but it was a really fun challenge," the drummer recalled to Loudwire in a documentary.

He eventually joined the band as a full-time member, playing on every one of the band's albums from 2000's Binaural to 2024's Dark Matter. When Soundgarden reunited in 2010, he managed to play in both bands simultaneously.

In honor of Cameron's lengthy career with Pearl Jam, and as a way of comparing their concerts when he joined the group to today, we thought it would be cool to look back at the setlist the band played during their first and last shows with him on drums.

His first full show with the rockers was May 7, 1998, and his last was May 18, 2025. Interestingly enough, the band didn't play any songs from their debut album Ten during the 1998 show.

See both setlists below. The stats are all from Setlist.fm.

Pearl Jam Setlist - May 7, 1998

1. "Interstellar Overdrive" (Pink Floyd cover)

2. "Corduroy"

3. "Do the Evolution"

4. "Brain of J."

5. "Last Exit"

6. "Given to Fly"

7. "In Hiding"

8. "Off He Goes"

9. "MFC"

10. "Habit"

11. "Wishlist"

12. "Faithfull"

13. "Hail, Hail"

14. "Mankind"

15. "Leatherman"

16. "Leaving Here" (Eddie Holland cover)

Encore:

17. "Last Kiss" (Wayne Cochran cover)

Pearl Jam Setlist - May 18, 2025

1. "Garden"

2. "Nothingman"

3. "Why Go"

4. "Deep"

5. "Running"

6. "Scared of Fear"

7. "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town"

8. "Immortality"

9. "Faithfull"

10. "Even Flow"

11. "Dark Matter"

12. "Wreckage"

13. "Better Man"

14. "Insignificance"

15. "Once"

16. "Wishlist"

17. "Rearviewmirror"

Encore:

18. "Future Days"

19. "Hunger Strike" (Temple of the Dog cover)

20. "Do the Evolution"

21. "Setting Sun"

22. "Crazy Mary" (Victoria Williams cover)

23. "Lukin"

24. "Alive"

25. "Rockin' in the Free World" (Neil Young cover)

26. "Yellow Ledbetter"

27. "Little Wing" (Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)