Listen to Two New Sevendust Songs Off Expanded ‘Blood & Stone’ Album

Earlier this week, Sevendust unveiled the details behind the expanded deluxe edition of their 13th album, Blood & Stone, which was released last year. Among the five previously unheard tracks that are tacked on to the original release are the new singles "All I Really Know" and "What You Are," both of which can be heard at the bottom of the page.

Three never-before-released remixes round out the five extra goodies present on the expanded version of the record, but two brand new songs are undoubtedly the biggest highlight here. Color and shade have always played a heavy hand in Sevendust's music, which ranges from thunderously heavy and angsty to soothing and cathartic.

Both "All I Really Know" and "What You Are" have a foreboding mood and discordant bridge sections, but Lajon Witherspoon's buttery voice is the light that prevails amid the darkness.

To listen to a remixed version of "What You've Become" courtesy of ex-Ice Nine Kills musician Justin deBlieck, head here.

The expanded deluxe edition of Blood & Stone is out now and you can get your copy at this location.

Sevendust, "All I Really Know" Lyrics

I'm breaking down

Losing for sure

I'm blacking out

Unto whatever holds me

I'd like to show

How it all gets so hopeless

In my mind

Darkness will last forever Stealing time

Still too close to me yeah

All I know

All this time is pulled away So far down

I've got no place to go

Fear it comes

It's all I really know I'm further now

Then ever before

I'm checking out

Into the darkness always

I'd love to know

How I could feel so inside

Out of time

Lost in the black forever I can't make it stop

I cant take forever Stealing time

Still too close to me yeah

All I know

All this time is pulled away

All I know

Still too close to me yeah

Still I see

Too much pressure here today

Sevendust, "What You Are" Lyrics

And now for something to see

Watch them gather around

We are the hole that we made

Watch the world burn down Say what you want, what you want

Give it back to you

What you say, what you feel

Give it back and you wanna be the drug that kills

So say what you are, what you are I am the one that you need

I’m the voice that you found

We all pretend to be free

While the world burns down

Watch the world burns down

Sevendust, "All I Really Know"

Sevendust, "What You Are"