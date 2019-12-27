Sevendust’s Clint Lowery Credits Korn With Saving His Life

Sevendust's Clint Lowery once filled in on guitar for Korn for an eight-month spell after Brian 'Head' Welch left the group. While this time spent in the band was part of a darker period of his life, he does credit the experience and the band for ultimately saving his life.

In 2007, Lowery made his debut with Korn during a televised performance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. The band later toured Europe and it was in Slovakia where the guitarist's tenure with the veteran act came to a close after a night that resulted in an arrest for damaging a hotel room.

Korn then sent the guitarist home and he saw this as an opportunity to clean himself up. "Those guys ended up ultimately probably saving my life by sending me home," Lowery told Inquisitr in an interview about his upcoming debut solo album.

"I was getting arrested, I was binge drinking, I had a lot of personal issues going on," he recollected. "So some of those things, like say when I got arrested in Slovakia, it doesn't seem real. It doesn't seem like I'm the same person. And I'm not. Looking back again, it's one of those things where I'm kind of glad it happened because it just needed to happen to pull my life together. I had that white flag up, surrendering."

Lowery was brought into Korn as a live member to fill the void left by Head, who had left the group to get sober and spend time with his family. He added that it was "poetic justice," that a similar set of circumstances followed suit for himself.

Fast forward to 2020 and Lowery will drop God Bless the Renegades, his first solo record. The album arrives Jan. 31 on Rise Records and can be pre-ordered here.