Sevendust Guitarist to Sit Out Tour, Statement Released

Sevendust have revealed that guitarist Clint Lowery will be sitting out their upcoming tour.

According to a statement issued by the band, Lowery was advised by doctors to sit out the run after suffering a recent neck injury.

What Sevendust Said About Clint Lowery's Absence

In a message posted to their Facebook account, the band noted, "7D Family,

We are excited to get on the road and celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Seasons with you all. Unfortunately due to a recent neck injury and under doctor’s advisement, our brother Clint Lowery is going to have to miss these dates. He has been instructed to rest to allow the injury to heal and rocking with you all would work against his recovery from this injury."

They continued the statement, revealing, "Thankfully, we have been able to recruit some last minute replacements on guitar with Clint’s blessings. Jon Jourdan from Mammoth WVH will be filling in for most of the dates and our longtime manager and friend Tim Tournier will be picking up the guitar duties for the shows Jon has to miss. We can’t wait to see all of our fans ‘Face to Face’ as we celebrate Seasons live! Get well soon Clint!"

Where You Can See Sevendust in 2024

The band will kick off the run this Friday (Sept. 13) in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire with dates booked through Oct. 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As was noted in the statement, these shows are meant as a celebration of the band's 21st anniversary of their album Seasons.

The 2003 album featured the singles "Enemy," "Broken Down" and "Face to Face." It was their fourth studio album and peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Album Chart upon its release. 10 Years, Return to Dust and Horizon Theory will be providing support over the course of the run. Tickets can be found through the Sevendust website.