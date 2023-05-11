Sevendust recently dropped the killer teaser track "Fence," but it's time for the band to hit the airwaves full force with a new single. That would be "Everything," featured on the band's forthcoming Truth Killer album.

The track is radio ready with an uplifting rock sound masking the angst of the lyrical content, which focuses on a person struggling with their identity within a relationship. Singer Lajon Witherspoon embodies the inner turmoil, belting, "So what do you wanna see?/ I'm gonna make you believe / That I can be everything, yeah / I can be anything" in one line to immediately crash that motivational mantra by singing, "I won't change a fucking thing / Don't walk away from me / No, you're my everything / Yeah, I can be anything." That sort of back and forth relays the central figure's desire to perhaps be exactly what their mate wants while also being brutally honest about the resentment that it might bring.

The band also shot a video with director J.T. Ibanez that also helps to relay the song's angst. Thought primarily a performance piece, it does feature members of the band sharing their anguished expressions as they glance into a mirror, at times as their surrounding seem to be burning around them.

Watch the video and get a closer look at the lyrics below.

Sevendust, "Everything"

I shut down

I'd rather be left out

I used to need so much more from you

Now I'm a bit colder No, you

Don't know what I go through

Stand over me

Damn, I wanna be a fighter

Oh my god, where do you want me? Oh, it doesn't matter where I run

So insecure, it fucking kills me So what do you wanna see?

I'm gonna make you believe

That I can be everything, yeah

I can be anything

I won't change a fucking thing

Don't walk away from me

No, you're my everything

Yeah, I can be anything Nothing

I'd rather be nothing

Than try to be the thing you wanted

To make you whole again Something

Can I believe something?

Let go of me

Damn, you're a good liar

Oh my god, why do you want me? Oh, it doesn't matter where I run

So insecure, it fucking kills me So what do you wanna see?

I'm gonna make you believe

That I can be everything, yeah

I can be anything

I won't change a fucking thing

Don't walk away from me

No, you're my everything

Yeah, I can be anything

Yeah, I can be anything Whatever happens, now I know

I'm gonna be jaded, I'm gonna feel empty

I'm gonna be everything

You hate me to be, you love to me be

You take anything you want Yeah, I can be anything

Yeah, I can be anything

Yeah, I can be anything

Yeah, I can be anything So what do you wanna see?

I'm gonna make you believe

That I can be everything, yeah

I can be anything

I won't change a fucking thing

Don't walk away from me

No, you're my everything

Yeah, I can be anything So what do you wanna see?

I'm gonna make you believe

That I can be everything, yeah

I can be anything

I won't change a fucking thing

Don't walk away from me

No, you're my everything

Yeah, I can be anything

Yeah, I can be anything

If you like what you hear, "Everything" is featured on Sevendust's forthcoming 14th studio album, Truth Killer, which is due July 28 through Napalm Records. Pre-orders are currently underway at this location.

You can also look for Sevendust out on tour, playing a mix of headline shows and opening for Alter Bridge. Get your tickets here.