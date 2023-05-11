Sevendust Power Through Identity Crisis on New Single ‘Everything’
Sevendust recently dropped the killer teaser track "Fence," but it's time for the band to hit the airwaves full force with a new single. That would be "Everything," featured on the band's forthcoming Truth Killer album.
The track is radio ready with an uplifting rock sound masking the angst of the lyrical content, which focuses on a person struggling with their identity within a relationship. Singer Lajon Witherspoon embodies the inner turmoil, belting, "So what do you wanna see?/ I'm gonna make you believe / That I can be everything, yeah / I can be anything" in one line to immediately crash that motivational mantra by singing, "I won't change a fucking thing / Don't walk away from me / No, you're my everything / Yeah, I can be anything." That sort of back and forth relays the central figure's desire to perhaps be exactly what their mate wants while also being brutally honest about the resentment that it might bring.
The band also shot a video with director J.T. Ibanez that also helps to relay the song's angst. Thought primarily a performance piece, it does feature members of the band sharing their anguished expressions as they glance into a mirror, at times as their surrounding seem to be burning around them.
Watch the video and get a closer look at the lyrics below.
Sevendust, "Everything"
Sevendust, "Everything" Lyrics (per AZLyrics.com)
I shut down
I'd rather be left out
I used to need so much more from you
Now I'm a bit colder
No, you
Don't know what I go through
Stand over me
Damn, I wanna be a fighter
Oh my god, where do you want me?
Oh, it doesn't matter where I run
So insecure, it fucking kills me
So what do you wanna see?
I'm gonna make you believe
That I can be everything, yeah
I can be anything
I won't change a fucking thing
Don't walk away from me
No, you're my everything
Yeah, I can be anything
Nothing
I'd rather be nothing
Than try to be the thing you wanted
To make you whole again
Something
Can I believe something?
Let go of me
Damn, you're a good liar
Oh my god, why do you want me?
Oh, it doesn't matter where I run
So insecure, it fucking kills me
So what do you wanna see?
I'm gonna make you believe
That I can be everything, yeah
I can be anything
I won't change a fucking thing
Don't walk away from me
No, you're my everything
Yeah, I can be anything
Yeah, I can be anything
Whatever happens, now I know
I'm gonna be jaded, I'm gonna feel empty
I'm gonna be everything
You hate me to be, you love to me be
You take anything you want
Yeah, I can be anything
Yeah, I can be anything
Yeah, I can be anything
Yeah, I can be anything
So what do you wanna see?
I'm gonna make you believe
That I can be everything, yeah
I can be anything
I won't change a fucking thing
Don't walk away from me
No, you're my everything
Yeah, I can be anything
So what do you wanna see?
I'm gonna make you believe
That I can be everything, yeah
I can be anything
I won't change a fucking thing
Don't walk away from me
No, you're my everything
Yeah, I can be anything
Yeah, I can be anything
If you like what you hear, "Everything" is featured on Sevendust's forthcoming 14th studio album, Truth Killer, which is due July 28 through Napalm Records. Pre-orders are currently underway at this location.
You can also look for Sevendust out on tour, playing a mix of headline shows and opening for Alter Bridge. Get your tickets here.