Sevendust’s Morgan Rose Reveals Debut Solo Single ‘The Answer’
As revealed last month during a Sevendust livestream, the band's drummer Morgan Rose is preparing his first ever solo release. Controlled Chaos now has a Nov. 27 street date and today we're getting Rose's first solo single, "The Answer."
While Rose does make the drums felt within the chugging rocker, the song takes you on a journey through hypnotic verses and a soaring chorus. It's definitely a solid solo start for the musician. You can hear the song toward the bottom of the page and check out the lyrics right below.
Seething under my skin
Protecting all that I am
Anticipating for the last time
You can be broken
All that you want
Cause I won’t give anymore
Wish you feel alive inside
But nothing can change your mind
Erase the shadow left behind
Stop and realize
I’m not the answer
Waiting for the next face
Consider all you can take
Before you end up like the last one
Cut you right open
Just so feel what it’s like
Nothing left unknown
Wish you feel alive inside
But nothing can change your mind
Erase the shadow left behind
Stop and realize
Now you see
I’m not the answer
Tell me you want it to stop
Look me in the eyes and imagine
A world filled
With so much love and hope
Where you can feel alive inside
And nothing can change your mind
Erase the shadows left behind
Now you realize
I’m not answer
The shadow left your eyes
Finally realize
Then you’ll see
I’m not the answer
Rose co-wrote the Controlled Chaos EP with fellow Sevendust rocker Clint Lowery and welcomed Corey Taylor bassist Jason Christopher to round out his musical backing. The record will drop on Nov. 27 via Rise Records and you can pre-order the set right here.
Check out the new song "The Answer" below.
Morgan Rose, "The Answer"
Morgan Rose, Controlled Chaos Artwork + Track Listing
Intro
The Answer
Faster Man
Clarity
Come Alive
Exhale
