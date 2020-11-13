Sevendust’s Morgan Rose Reveals Debut Solo Single ‘The Answer’

As revealed last month during a Sevendust livestream, the band's drummer Morgan Rose is preparing his first ever solo release. Controlled Chaos now has a Nov. 27 street date and today we're getting Rose's first solo single, "The Answer."

While Rose does make the drums felt within the chugging rocker, the song takes you on a journey through hypnotic verses and a soaring chorus. It's definitely a solid solo start for the musician. You can hear the song toward the bottom of the page and check out the lyrics right below.

Seething under my skin

Protecting all that I am

Anticipating for the last time

You can be broken

All that you want Cause I won’t give anymore

Wish you feel alive inside

But nothing can change your mind

Erase the shadow left behind

Stop and realize

I’m not the answer Waiting for the next face

Consider all you can take

Before you end up like the last one

Cut you right open Just so feel what it’s like

Nothing left unknown Wish you feel alive inside

But nothing can change your mind

Erase the shadow left behind

Stop and realize

Now you see

I’m not the answer Tell me you want it to stop

Look me in the eyes and imagine

A world filled

With so much love and hope Where you can feel alive inside

And nothing can change your mind

Erase the shadows left behind

Now you realize

I’m not answer

The shadow left your eyes

Finally realize

Then you’ll see

I’m not the answer

Rose co-wrote the Controlled Chaos EP with fellow Sevendust rocker Clint Lowery and welcomed Corey Taylor bassist Jason Christopher to round out his musical backing. The record will drop on Nov. 27 via Rise Records and you can pre-order the set right here.

Check out the new song "The Answer" below.

Morgan Rose, "The Answer"

Morgan Rose, Controlled Chaos Artwork + Track Listing

Intro

The Answer

Faster Man

Clarity

Come Alive

Exhale