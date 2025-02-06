‘It’ll Be Very Emotional’ – Sharon Osbourne Comments on Black Sabbath Reunion Show

Sharon Osbourne has commented on Black Sabbath's recently-announced reunion show, which is set to take place on July 5 in Birmingham, U.K.

The concert, titled Back to the Beginning, will mark the first time the original four members of Black Sabbath — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — will perform together in 20 years. A plethora of other huge rock and metal musicians, including Metallica, Slayer, Alice in Chains, Anthrax and more will also play at the event.

Osbourne will also do a solo set to commemorate his massively successful career. It'll serve as his final performance, as he's been battling several health issues over the last couple of years that have prohibited him from touring.

Sharon Osbourne Comments on Black Sabbath Reunion

Sharon and Iommi spoke to BBC News about her husband's anticipation for the upcoming event.

"He's doing great. He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone... To see all of those icons on one day — usually you get to see them, but not together."

"I've never seen anything like this, and certainly Birmingham hasn't," Iommi chimed in.

Sharon added that the show is going to be incredibly emotional, especially for Ozzy.

"It's really, 'Hello, I love you and goodnight'," she said. "This is it... Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop. This is his full stop."

A Supergroup of Musicians Will Pay Homage to the Metal Legends

In addition to the bands noted on the lineup, there will also be a supergroup of musicians that plays that features members of Guns N' Roses, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

"It's an endless amount of people," she enthused. "They're going to be doing some Sabbath songs, some Ozzy songs, and they'll all mix together. Different little groups will be coming on, but they're all icons."

What the Members of Black Sabbath Have Said About the Show

Osbourne, Iommi and Butler have all shared brief statements about the show since it was announced.

"It's my time to go back to the beginning... time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Osbourne said. "How blessed I am to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever."

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Albums Ranked

"It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston," Iommi wrote in a social media post.

"It’s great to be honoured by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that."

“Looking forward to seeing you all on July the 5th at Villa Park. It'll be the first time the Black Sabbath played has played in Aston since we used to live there. And where we wrote most of our first album — places like Aston Community Center and Burlington Hall down High Street," Butler said in a video on his Instagram.

"So it's a return home for us when it all started and it will be a very special occasion for us all. See you there."