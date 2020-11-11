Lzzy Hale to Host 2021 She Rocks Awards Honoring Amy Lee, the Go-Go’s + More

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale will host next year's She Rocks Awards, an event celebrating women in music.

The 2021 award show is set to feature honorees such as Evanescence's Amy Lee, the Go-Go's, the Runaways' Cherie Currie, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, comedian Margaret Cho and more.

Additional recipients at the event sponsored by guitar software company Positive Grid in conjunction with the Women's International Music Network will include composer and pianist Starr Parodi, Grammy-winning recording engineer Ann Mincieli, Sharon Hennessey (co-president and co-owner of pro audio wholesaler the Music People) and Gwen Riley (a music and media executive for modern exercise concern Peloton).

Yahoo Entertainment's Lyndsey Parker will host the Awards' pre-show countdown. Rock and soul band Magnolia Boulevard will serve as the evening's opening performers for the annual ceremony that pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry.

Hale, the singer and guitarist for Pennsylvania-born hard-rockers Halestorm, previously attended the She Rocks Awards as an honoree. There, she accepted the Inspire Award for her part in motiving young girls and women with music. Now, Hale will host the whole shebang.

She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore says she started the female-focused ceremony "to bring us together and lift us all up with an evening of positive community and shared experience. This year is no different! I am so thrilled to honor these amazing role models and share their inspiring stories."

2021 will be the show's ninth consecutive year. In the past they have honored musicians such as Pat Benatar, Melissa Etheridge and others. Watch a video of highlights from past years' events down below.

The upcoming She Rocks Awards is scheduled to take place on Jan. 22, 2021. On that day, viewers can tune in to the ceremony live at 9PM ET at sherocksawards.com, where further info about the show is also available. More honorees and featured guests are due to be announced soon.

She Rocks Awards Highlights