Shinedown Debut ‘Planet Zero’ Title Track Live in San Francisco

It's been a big week for Shinedown, who earlier this week debuted their new song "Planet Zero" and revealed details about their upcoming album of the same name. Now the song has made its live debut during a Jan. 26 performance at The Warfield in San Francisco. Fan-shot footage can be seen toward the bottom of this post.

"Planet Zero" comes from an album of the same name, largely influenced by the events of the past couple of years. In a statement about the new album, singer Brent Smith offered, “If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown."

He added, "Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said…. welcome to Planet Zero.”

Elaborating further with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez earlier this week, Smith commented, "If anybody describes this band with one word, I would hope it would be honest. We just had to be honest with what we were seeing and what we were looking at, because everything was happening in real time."

Planet Zero serves up an extensive 20 tracks in telling its story. Pre-orders are currently available at this location.

Meanwhile, the band has officially kicked off the first leg of their 2022 touring. Ayron Jones and Pop Evil are providing support on the current leg, with the band welcoming The Pretty Reckless and Diamante on a second leg of shows this spring. Get more details on their touring here.

Shinedown, "Planet Zero" Live Debut at The Warfield in San Francisco