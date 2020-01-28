Make some room, Three Days Grace. Shinedown, who have been keeping the pressure on in recent years, have now tied the Canadian rockers with their 15th No. 1 single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. They also scored their 16th No. 1 on Mediabase's Active Rock Chart. Both are chart records.

The song that did it for the band was the title track from their ATTENTION ATTENTION album, which arrived in 2018. This marks the band's fifth consecutive No. 1 single, dating back to "How Did You Love" from their previous record, Threat to Survival. "Devil," "Get Up," and "Monsters" all preceded the run of "ATTENTION ATTENTION" up the charts off their most recent record.

Three Days Grace scored their 15th No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart in April 2019. They're expecting to start work on their next album this year.

Every one of Shinedown's 26 consecutive singles has reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, which remains a record in itself. The group is currently second all-time on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart for most Top 10s.

In other news of note for the band, "Devil" off the album was recently certified gold by the RIAA.

Shinedown will be back on the road this spring with their "Deep Dive" tour, where they plan to dig deeper into their impressive discography. Check out dates for the run, which begins in April, right here.

Shinedown, "ATTENTION ATTENTION"