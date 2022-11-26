Babymetal will test out a "silent" mosh pit section at their two comeback shows in Tokyo this January.

In a post this week, the Japanese kawaii metal group shared the basic guidelines for the silent mosh pit.

According to Babymetal, the distinct section is for concertgoers with young children or anyone wishing to separate themselves from the customarily lively main mosh pit section, which of course will also be available to those attending the Tokyo Babymetal gigs.

Babymetal explained Friday (Nov. 25) they would set aside the silent mosh pit as a "designated area for those [with] small children, who are not confident in their physical strength, etc."

The group added of those in the silent mosh pit, "Please refrain from activities such as shouting, cheering, talking loudly, or any other behavior that may be an inconvenience to other customers."

Babymetal's fourth studio effort, the concept album The Other One, arrives Mar. 24, 2023. This spring, the group tour Europe with the Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton. Babymetal haven't played live since 2021; they took a short break after their last album cycle.

See all the upcoming tour dates underneath Babymetal's post about the silent mosh pit.

Babymetal Introduce Their "Silent" Mosh Pit - Nov. 25, 2022

Babymetal 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 – Tokyo, Japan @ Makuhari Messe #

Jan. 29 – Tokyo, Japan @ Makuhari Messe #

April 14 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena %

April 15 – London, England @ Wembley Arena %

April 16 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena %

April 18 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hydro Arena %

April 21 – Paris, France @ Zenith %

April 22 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle %

April 24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena %

April 25 – Esch Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal %

April 28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena %

April 29 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum %

April 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena %

May 2 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena %

May 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome %

May 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena %

May 6 – Leipzig, Germany @ Immobilien Arena %

May 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle %

May 9 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena %

May 10 – Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Ostrava Arena %

May 12 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena %

May 13 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis %

May 15 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle %

May 18 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Saku Suurhal %

May 19 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall %

May 20 – Kuopio, Finland @ Kuopio Hal %

# Featuring silent mosh pit area

% With Sabaton