Babymetal’s Budokan Livestream Gets Encore Showing, Live Album Release

Babymetal fans who missed out on the Japanese idol metal outfit's livestream concert event last week will get another chance to catch it when 10 Babymetal Budokan gets an encore showing on July 24. The performance will also emerge as a live album.

The album will be available on both CD and vinyl versions, now available to pre-order in bundles containing tickets to the upcoming rebroadcast. The 10 Babymetal Budokan event was filmed over several shows at Tokyo's Budokan arena earlier this year. While seemingly signifying the end of the act's Metal Galaxy era, it also marked Babymetal's 10th anniversary.

Watch a preview for the livestream near the bottom of this post.

"On October 10 of last year," the band's website says, "Babymetal entered into their 10th anniversary year, and as the finale of this very special year, Babymetal will release a live album of 10 Babymetal Budokan, a series of 10 performances which unfolded from January to April of this year."

After the shows were initially announced, Babymetal vocalist and dancer Moametal told Billboard, "I consider the Budokan shows as the period we properly display everything we've gained in our journey over the past 10 years, and our gratitude to everyone who encountered us along the way."

Last year, Babymetal released a compilation album chronicling their first decade, 10 Babymetal Years. The record was included in a gold vinyl edition alongside the band's first NFTs in April.

Get Budokan livestream tickets, album pre-orders and more information at babymetal.live. The 10 Babymetal Budokan encore showing will air at 3PM ET on July 24.

10 Babymetal Budokan Livestream Encore Teaser