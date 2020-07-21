The Simpsons have taken over a slew of notable rock and metal album covers in an ongoing social media art project.

It's all thanks to an Instagram account called Springfield Albums, headed up by a couple of visionary creatives on the photo-sharing platform. The team seems to have their tongues firmly in their cheeks when it comes to recreating classic album sleeves from the long-running animated sitcom's canon.

Bart Simpson riding a flying pig on the cover of Stone Temple Pilots' Purple? His father Homer as the entangled figure hanging from Korn's The Nothing? Or how about little Maggie Simpson and her star-shaped onesie subbing for David Bowie's Blackstar? There's all that plus many more to be found among the Springfield Albums. We've picked 25 further favorites from the page that one can view toward the bottom of this post.

Not to mention, the minds behind these humorous creations certainly know their stuff when it comes to The Simpsons miscellanea. How else could one explain the magical severed monkey's paw from 1991's "Treehouse of Horror II" that stands in for the bound fist found on Metallica's St. Anger?

But that's not all. Also included among the lot are reimagined album covers from Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Deftones, Dream Theater, Ghost, Gojira, Green Day, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Megadeth, Muse, Nirvana, Opeth, Pantera, Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine, Weezer and many others.

Such visual gimmicks have proven to be popular fodder across social media these days. Previous amalgamations of benchmark entertainment properties meeting significant rock and metal album art include those themed by other TV shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Seinfeld.

Alice in Chains, Dirt

Anthrax, Among the Living

Deep Purple, Deep Purple in Rock

Deftones, White Pony

Dream Theater, Octavarium

Foo Fighters, Foo Fighters

Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown

Iron Maiden, Killers

Iron Maiden, Piece of Mind

Korn, Follow the Leader

Korn, Issues

Megadeth, Countdown to Extinction

Megadeth, Youthanasia

Metallica, Kill 'Em All

Metallica, Ride the Lightning

Metallica, St. Anger

Muse, Black Holes and Revelations

Nirvana, In Utero

Opeth, Still Life

Pantera, Vulgar Display of Power

Pearl Jam, Yield

Rage Against the Machine, Evil Empire

The Smiths, Meat Is Murder

Soulfly, Soulfly

Static-X, Wisconsin Death Trip