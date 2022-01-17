The frontman of Skillet declares in a new interview that if he or his wife gets COVID, "I know it's... here to glorify the One who created me." John Cooper also uses a Rock Feed interview (seen below) to go off on "hypocrisy" in Christianity.

Fresh off a Loudwire Nights chat with host Toni Gonzalez where Cooper implied man's inherent imperfection causes bad things to happen, (like, the virus,) the Skillet singer now doubles down on the fated aspect of the pandemic.

As transcribed by Blabbermouth from the video below, Cooper expounds, "The reason that I exist as the creature is to give glory to the Creator. And so whatever he wants from my life is fine; whatever he wants from my life is right... And whatever happens — if I get COVID, if my wife gets COVID or cancer or whatever happens, I know it's within the framework of my life is here to glorify the one who created me."

John Cooper of Skillet Rages Against Christian Hypocrisy

Cooper also uses the video pulpit to knock "hypocrites" in the faith. "So, for me, Christianity wasn't about all the hypocrisy, even though the hypocrisy is real and I find it personally disgusting," he explains. "When you see these preachers that are making millions of dollars and begging for money, that doesn't seem like Christianity to me. When you see these preachers that are talking about 'you get your life right' but they're having affairs and hiring prostitutes, those people make me want to punch them in the balls. So that stuff is disgusting, but it teaches you to have grace for other people because other people are just as messed up as I am."

That last line harkens calls back to the Loudwire Nights interview, where Cooper explains that "we're not good people."

"We're all fallen and we are all in desperate need of salvation through Jesus," Cooper said. "So, we're not actually good people, we all do bad stuff. We all cheat, we've all lied, we're all greedy and as much as the most loving person in the whole world that you'll ever find, that person is actually still very far off from what mankind was supposed to be, and certainly far off from who God is and the way that God truly loves in a perfect way."

Skillet's latest album, Dominion, is out now. They dropped the nu-metal title track earlier in the month (Jan. 8). Cooper described the song to Loudwire, "'Dominion' is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear — to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe,"

Cooper says. "In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear. I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off."

Skillet's New Single "Dominion"