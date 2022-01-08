Skillet Release Title Track of Upcoming Record ‘Dominion’

Skillet have released the title track of their upcoming record Dominion, out January 14 via Atlantic. The LP was produced by Kevin Churko (Papa Roach, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch) and the songs were written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko and Kane Churko. You can listen to the new track below.

The album was created completely remotely in between the band's tour dates, home studio in Wisconsin and the Churko's studio in Las Vegas. The project is the first since 2019's Victorious and 2020's Victorious: The Aftermath (Deluxe). The band first teased the release of Dominion by dropping "Surviving the Game."

"'Dominion' is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear — to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe," Cooper says. "In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear. I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off."

Skillet's "Dominion"

Dominion track listing:

1. Surviving The Game

2. Standing In The Storm

3. Dominion

4. Valley Of Death

5. Beyond Incredible

6. Destiny

7. Refuge

8. Shout Your Freedom

9. Destroyer

10. Forever Or The End

11. Ignite

12. White Horse

Recently, two of Skillet's most popular tracks hit new sales milestones, according to the RIAA. "Monster" hit the quadruple-platinum mark, while "Hero" surpassed the triple-platinum status.