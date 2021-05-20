Slaughter to Prevail’s ‘Baba Yaga’ Is the Most Russian Video of All Time

Slaughter to Prevail have just released the most Russian music video in history. Packed with bears, vodka, Adidas track suits, Russian roulette and Slavic fairytales, the clip for “Baba Yaga” is essential viewing.

Baba Yaga is a supernatural being from Slavic folklore. Similar to the witch from Hansel & Gretel, Baba Yaga is often depicted as a child-eating monster who dwells in the woods. Fun fact: She also lives in a hut which stands on chicken legs. Not creepy at all!

Slaughter to Prevail took inspiration from Baba Yaga or their brutal new track, which combines deathcore with modern groove metal and radio rock. The dynamic cut’s video is fun and gory, coming straight outta Yekaterinburg with every Russian stereotype you’ve ever seen.

Check out the lyrics for “Baba Yaga,” which switch between Russian and English, below.

Slaughter to Prevail, "Baba Yaga" Lyrics

blood we drunk flesh we ate

that was a core of the innocent hate

blood we drunk flesh we ate

Love through the pain nothing but fate Просто посмотри что твоя карта говорит сегодня ночью ты не спишь и видишь ужасы

ужас наяву тебя пронзает стальной звук о нас тут много говорят не бегай от судьбы Вообще то меня знают, и знают что дорогу лучше мне не переходить

а моим голосом детей пугают, мой Дух глупо пытались переломить !

БЕЗУСПЕШНО !!!! ALRIGHT lets talk bitch

What and who make the person PAY?

You have a problem boy PAY UP BITCH

баба Яга за тобой идет

you better run run RUN RUN

What and who make the person DEAD

You have a problem boy PAY UP BITCH

баба Яга за тобой идет

you are fucked ! Enjoy ! I cant stand your promises and words ! Im done and sick

ЗУБЫ ТАЧУ ЗУБЫ ТАЧУ БЕГИ Lets play hide and seek

and I cant stand your promises and words ! Im done and sick

ДЕТЕЙ ПРЯЧУТ ОНИ ПЛАЧУТ РЕВИ I feel all this shit Просто посмотри что твоя карта говорит

Шестому чувству не верь сто пудов пиздит

сколько там нулей ? пере переводи

знаешь мой ник нейм ? Учи, помни ! Просто посмотри что твоя карта говорит

Беги не беги, а Яга следит!

Сколько там процент перевалил ?

Я БАБА ЯГА! ПЕРЕВАРИЛ ? I cant stand your promises and words ! Im done and sick

ЗУБЫ ТАЧУ ЗУБЫ ТАЧУ БЕГИ Lets play hide and seek

and I cant stand your promises and words ! Im done and sick

ДЕТЕЙ ПРЯЧУТ ОНИ ПЛАЧУТ РЕВИ I feel all this shit

Я БАБА ЯГА ! Это твой ад сделан для тебя

LETS PLAY HIDE AND SEEK Баба Яга Костяная нога зубы точит детей скушать хочет

Баба Яга Костяная нога нос в потолок врос КТО ЖЕ Я?

БАБА ЯГА !!!! blood we drunk flesh we ate

blood we drunk flesh we ate

Watch Slaughter to Prevail’s video for “Baba Yaga” below. The band’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Kostolom, is expected to drop Aug. 13, 2021.

Slaughter To Prevail - Baba Yaga (Official Music Video)

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.