In an Instagram Story, the mysterious Sleep Token called out people who are lying about being a member of the band.

The anonymous group released Take Me Back to Eden, their third album, earlier this year, which was preceded by quote a lot of viral success that began with the release of the single "The Summoning" in January. That track alone has eclipsed 60 million streams on Spotify, and, on that same platform, all of the record's 12 songs have more than 6 million streams.

Naturally, with the identity of Sleep Token's members still a secret, there are some out there who want to take advantage of the situation and pass themselves off as part of the band.

This caught the attention of Sleep Token, who shared a statement in an Instagram Story which was captured by Metal Injection. They claim a "number of unscrupulous individuals have been masquerading as members of the Sleep Token collective" as a means of exploiting others in their "extended community."

The group urges fans to exhibit caution if they receive "unsolicited contact" from anyone alleging to be part of the collective and to report the profile/account.

Read the entire statement below:

Followers, it has been brought to our attention that a number of unscrupulous individuals have been masquerading as members of the Sleep Token collective, in order to exploit members of our extended community," wrote the band. Let it be known that any unsolicited contact from ANY person claiming to be a member of the collective should be disregarded, and their profile reported to the relevant administration. We thank you for your understanding.

Sleep Token are currently gearing up for their U.S. tour, which begins on Sept. 8 with an appearance at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Fest. The run is bookended by festival performances, coming to a close on Oct. 7 at Aftershock Festival in California.

See all of those upcoming dates here.