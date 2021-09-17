Sleep Token Deliver Brutal Introspection With New ‘Fall for Me’ Video

The mysterious Sleep Token are back with their latest video for "Fall for Me" from the forthcoming This Place Will Become Your Tomb album and this latest clip serves as a brutal introspection about our overall needs and desires.

The video centers on a solitary figure stumbling across a barren landscape as messages occasionally interrupt the action occurring onscreen. "The truth is I am due a harsh lesson," reads one message, later adding, "in truth itself and how bitter it can be." "The truth is, I am ugly, I am inadequate, I am lost," continues the messages, later added, "The truth is, I want, to want, to live."

The song itself is a more somber piece of music, further masking the band's unidentified vocalist with a more electronic sounding delivery. And as the video plays out, our central figure emerges from the barren wasteland to eventually find the coastal waters in which he will soon be submerged.

"Fall for Me" will join the previously released "Alkaline" and "The Love You Want" on the highly anticipated second album from Sleep Token, This Place Will Become Your Tomb. The album is set to arrive Sept. 24 and pre-orders can be taken via the band's website.

Look for the group returning to the road in November, hitting stops in the U.K. and Europe along the way.

Sleep Token, "Fall for Me"