Watch: Sleeping With Sirens’ Kellin Quinn Joins the Used Onstage

It looks like Sleeping With Sirens singer Kellin Quinn got his wish to join the Used onstage during Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival's stop at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in the Woodlands, Texas on Sunday (June 23).

As seen in the fan-captured clip below, the Sleeping With Sirens vocalist joined the Used in a performance of the latter act's 2002 cut "A Box Full Of Sharp Objects." Both Quinn and the Used frontman Bert McCracken are tagged in the raw look at what's described as an "amazing" performance.

Quinn previously expressed a desire to join the band at Disrupt. Last month, the singer for the Florida-based rock act who got heavy on their new song "Leave It All Behind" asked to perform a different number with the Used.

"Dear @WeAreTheUsed please let me sing this with you once this summer @Rockstardisrupt," Quinn tweeted ahead of the fest. In the post, he shared a screenshot of The Used's "Take It Away" playing on his mobile device. (The tune hails from the Utah-born rockers' second studio album, 2004's In Love and Death.)

Hopefully, clearer video of the Sleeping With Sirens singer's live collab with the Used will emerge shortly, and maybe Quinn will get a chance to sing "Take It Away" on the remaining Disrupt Festival dates listed below.

Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival Summer 2019 Tour Dates:

June 25 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheare at Lakewood

June 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 2 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

July 3 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 5 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 6 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 7 – Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 9 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 10 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 12 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 13 – Thornville, Ohio @ Legend Valley

July 14 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 15 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 17 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 20 – Irvine, Calif. @ Five Point Amphitheater presented by Mercury Insurance

July 23 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 24 – Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

July 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 28 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater