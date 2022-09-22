Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video.

As for the music, it starts with a hypnotically droning and tension-building sound before Corey Taylor's melodic vocals join in. As the teaser ends, a steady drum beat and keyboard sound plays out as a burning red enneagram appears on screen.

The teaser opens with a darkened cabin in the woods, with other imagery including a small television in what appears to be a garage workspace, a silhouetted woman in a dress, a red robed figure, a couple embracing while on fire, Corey Taylor filmed from behind walking down a hallway and assorted shots of the group's members.

What we do know for sure is that "Adderall" is the opening track on Slipknot's new album, so it's likely that a new video and the song will arrive coinciding with The End, So Far's upcoming release. The track would follow the previously released Slipknot songs "The Chapeltown Rag," "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and "Yen" off the new album.

As for all the quick hitting clips, what does it all mean? We'll find out on Sept. 30, which is also the release date for the band's latest album. Pre-orders for that set are currently being taken at this location. But for now, take a look at the teaser for Slipknot's "Adderall" below.

You can also look for Slipknot, currently on tour with Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. Get your tickets here.