Slipknot, Blink-182 + Tool Lead 2019 Aftershock Festival Lineup

Slipknot, Blink 182 and Tool have been announced as the headliners for the 2019 Aftershock Festival this fall. This is the first year the Danny Wimmer Presents festival is three days long, taking place Oct. 11-13 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif.

The lineup has the perfect variety of rock, metal and punk acts to satisfy everyone's tastes. Other performers include Staind, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Sum 41, Rob Zombie, Bring Me the Horizon, Marilyn Manson, Stone Temple Pilots, Korn, A Day to Remember, Chevelle, Babymetal, Gojira and more. Check out the full lineup daily breakdown below and the festival poster at the bottom of this post.

Friday, October 11

Slipknot, Staind, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Dropkick Murphys, Sum 41, Clutch, I Prevail, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Andrew W.K., Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Knocked Loose, Angel Du$t, While She Sleeps, Ded, The Pink Slips, Santa Cruz

Saturday, October 12

blink-182, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Marilyn Manson, Stone Temple Pilots, Bad Religion, Highly Suspect, Ghostemane, Fidlar, The Interrupters, Fishbone, Badflower, Ho99o9, Health, Parlor Mob, Sick Puppies, Spirit Adrift, Broken Hands, Dead Posey

Sunday, October 13

Tool, Korn, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Babymetal, Gojira, Architects, Falling In Reverse, Deadland Ritual, Fu Manchu, The Crystal Method, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Hu, Fire From The Gods, Joyous Wolf, Evan Konrad, Brkn Love, Blue Midnight

Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch says, "Aftershock Festival is always a unique experience for Korn compared to other festivals. One of the main reasons is we have many friends and family that live near Sacto, so it’s always like a family reunion when we play Aftershock. We’ve been gone a while and we’re coming back this year with a new album, new stage look, and a new excitement that is very contagious! We feel like we are on fire right now and our fans are gonna be fuel for the flames!”

This will be the second festival with a performance by the reunited Staind, who announced their comeback last month with the Louder than Life lineup. Louder than Life takes place about two weeks before Aftershock.

It should also be noted that the Danny Wimmer Presents collaboration with Metallica's Blackened Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner will also carry over to Aftershock, being made available at the Boilermaker pop-up on site. Add in the usual dedication to delivering some of the top local regional food and beverages with the assistance of Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, and you've got one great festival-going experience.

VIP and General Admission tickets, as well as hotel packages, for Aftershock will be available beginning on Friday, April 26 at 12:00 PM PT. Visit www.AftershockFestival.com for more details.

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