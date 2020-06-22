Corey Taylor may be the "great big mouth," but Slipknot have a band full of larger than life personalities who have quite a way with the spoken word. During a recent chat with Knotfest's Mosh Talk With Beez, the singer says he's wanting to turn a spotlight on the malaprops of one of his bandmates, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan. In fact, he's looking to put together a coffee table book of Clown's misspoken phrases.

"The great thing about Clown, and people who know him will back me up on this is his – God, how do I phrase it – his liberal use of changing phrases that we’ve all used for years, and basically bending them to his will," said Taylor (at around the 22:20 mark of the video below).

The singer continued, “I’ve been keeping a list of things that he has said over the years ... his style with the English language is something to be admired and the world is really going to get a taste of unfiltered Clown, which is great, I love it – because it just means people are gonna understand when I put the book out, it’s gonna be amazing."

Taylor reveals that Clown is even in on the idea, adding, "He already knows that I’m doing a book, it’s gonna be a coffee table book, and it’s called These Words Mean Nothing, and that’s his title, by the way. That’s the name of the book right now, that’s what it’s gonna be. I’ve been keeping a list for over 20 years now, and it is quite long of just the crazy stuff that he has said over the years, like the way he will change a saying, and it feels like he messed it up, but he’ll repeat it, and be like, ‘Well, this is actually what I meant.’ And I’m like, ‘Ah, you’re so full of it.’ His mind is so creative that it’s gonna be great to hear him talk.”

So, while Taylor has shared his own thoughts over the course of four books -- "Seven Deadly Sins," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Heaven," "You're Making Me Hate You" and "America 51" -- it now appears he's ready to share some of Clown's words as well.

The book is just the latest project for Taylor, who is currently working on a solo album, penned a foreword for the '80s rock book "Nothin' But a Good Time" and recently got involved with the '80s sci-fi documentary In Search of Tomorrow.

Slipknot recently had to postpone their 2020 touring plans to 2021, and they have been adamant about continuing their touring cycle.