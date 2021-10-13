Corey Taylor Slings Stickers of His New Slipknot Mask

The new mask Slipknot's Corey Taylor debuted for the band's current tour is, well, certainly a sight to behold. And if you want to behold it a little longer, adhesive metal stickers of the mask are now available to purchase, as Taylor revealed on social media this week.

Yes, the stickers are literally made of metal, printed on a "brushed alloy substrate." They're also pretty big at five inches tall each. Knot fans can get their hands on them via Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson's online store, where a single is priced at $8, 3 for $20. The art was created by Chris Noble, who goes by Trashbag Ghost. Wilson has long sold stickers of his own logo, mask and likeness.

See some photos down toward the bottom of this post.

"If you dig the new mask, get the stickers at the link in my bio," Taylor said in a Tuesday (Oct. 12) Instagram post that also tagged Wilson.

The Slipknot singer is now leading the masked metal band on the U.S. Knotfest Roadshow with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. And new Knot tunes are on the way.

Talking about the next Slipknot album, Taylor shared last week, "I'd say it's probably about 80 percent done. We're finishing up some music. I've got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this: don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new."

Get your Slipknot Taylor mask stickers at sidthe3rdshop.com.

