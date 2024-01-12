Slipknot Fans, Are You Okay? – WTF Is Going On?

Slipknot fans, are you okay?

It's important to check in on friends and family during difficult times, and to say that it's been a difficult time as a Slipknot fan over the last several months is an understatement. We don't need to get into the details, but you know what's happened.

Well... it's actually a lot, so let's recap first before we get into our video checking in on the Maggots.

They parted ways with Craig Jones, who'd been in the band for over 20 years, without much of an explanation. A new keyboardist was brought in, but we still don't know who they are.

Then, in November, after a seemingly positive tour run, the band announced that they were also splitting with drummer Jay Weinberg, who joined the group in 2014 after the departure of founding drummer Joey Jordison. Weinberg hadn't even seen it coming — shortly after, he shared a post on social media stating that he received the call the morning the news broke.

Slipknot have plans to carry on, as Shawn "Clown" Crahan confirmed that the long-awaited Look Outside Your Window, which is an unreleased album that was recorded around the same time as All Hope Is Gone, will be out this year. He also teased that they're working on new music.

Then, out of the blue, it was revealed in late December that the estate of Jordison, who died in 2021, is suing Slipknot for allegedly attempting to profit off his death. The suit claims that the band falsely said that they'd been in contact with their estranged drummer shortly before his death, and further alleges that they still have some of his items in possession, which are on display in their Knotfest museum.

Now, it's been confirmed that a new set of six Funko Pop! Slipknot figures will be available for purchase this spring — and one of them is a figurine of Weinberg.

A lot of Slipknot fans have expressed their sentiments and concerns surrounding all of the news as of late and in the video below, we discuss everything that's been happening. Because at the end of the day, we're all just fans of the music, and we want to know how you're feeling about all of it.

Watch the video below.