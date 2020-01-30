Slipknot’s Very First 1995 Demos Surface Online

We know that Slipknot are planning to release their 2008 All Hope Is Gone outtakes, titled Look Outside Your Window, sometime along their current album cycle. But now, the band's very first demos from 1995, with former vocalist Anders Colsefni, have surfaced.

A 12-minute video of the songs was originally uploaded to YouTube yesterday (Jan. 29) by the user Black Heart, but has since been taken down. The songs that were included in the demo playlist are "Some Feel," "Fur," "Tattered and Torn" and "Part of Me."

These demos were recorded prior to the band's 1996 release, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., which was their only official sets of songs with Colsefni before Corey Taylor joined as frontman in 1997.

"This is the original demo which was given by Paul [Gray] to a close friend," the video description reads. "After owning the demo for 20+ years, that friend sold the demo in 2018. Without Paul's friend, aka Jubil Lee, chances are this demo would have never seen the light of day."