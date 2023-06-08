Setlist + Video – Slipknot Play Some Rarities at First Show With Mystery Member

At the Nova Rock festival in Austria yesterday (June 7), Slipknot performed their first show with a new mystery member that appears to be the replacement for longtime keyboardist Craig Jones. The show was also noteworthy due to some fresh changes to the setlist, which included two songs that hadn't played live in eight years, another that hadn't been in the set for seven years as well as the live debut of "Yen" from last year's album The End, So Far.

Moments before hitting the stage, Slipknot shared a statement across their social media pages revealing they had parted ways with Jones, who had been in the band for 27 years. Shortly after, the posts were deleted and after the show was over, the 'Knot shared a creepy photo of a new mystery member.

"To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future," the band's statement said before it was taken down.

Clown was also absent from the show as he will be sitting out shows while he tends to his wife who is dealing with "some health issues."

They opened the 16-song song with "The Blister Exists," which hadn't been played since 2015, with "Purity," another track that hadn't been played since that year, entering the set later in the night. For the first time since 2016, Slipknot ripped into "Liberate" as well.

Watch fan-filmed footage of each song performance, in addition to "Yen," further down the page where you will find the complete 16-song setlist too.

There's no word on who this new mystery member is. They're the first new member to join Slipknot since Michael Pfaff, affectionally dubbed "Tortilla Man" by fans, replaced Chris Fehn. At first, Pfaff was a touring member of the band from 2019 before being unveiled as an official member in 2021.

Slipknot Setlist — June 7, 2023 (via setlist.fm)

First show without Craig Jones, Clown absent for private reasons

01. "The Blister Exists" (first time since 2015)

02. "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)"

03. "Liberate" (first time since 2016)

04. "Yen" (live debut)

05. "Psychosocial"

06. "The Devil in I"

07. "The Heretic Anthem"

08. "Eyeless"

09. "Wait and Bleed"

10. "Unsainted"

11. "Snuff"

12. "Purity" (first time since 2015)

13. "People = Shit"

14. "Surfacing"

15. "Duality"

16. "Spit It Out"

