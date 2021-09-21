In an effort to expand their worldwide conquests, Slipknot have just announced the first-ever Knotfest Finland, which is set for August of next year, featuring local legends Nightwish, as well as Bring Me the Horizon, Arch Enemy and more.

In recent years, Slipknot's signature festival has branched out to several territories across the globe and there were even plans for the Knotfest at Sea festival cruise before the pandemic laid those plans to waste and the inaugural event was put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Fans in Finland, however, have plenty to celebrate with the two-day fest coming to Turku on Aug. 12 and 13, with additional appearances coming from Stam1na and Blind Channel as well as more acts which will be announced at a later date. Originally, Slipknot had intended on playing a headlining show in Turku this summer, but the pandemic forced a postponement and, when the 'Knot return, it will now be a full-blown festival experience instead.

Previously purchased tickets for that originally scheduled 2021 headlining show will be valid for the Saturday installment of Knotfest and upgrades for the full two-day fest are available as well.

For tickets and more information, head here.

Meanwhile, Slipknot are currently trekking through the U.S. on their Knotfest Roadshow tour alongside Killswitch Engage, FEVER 333 and Code Orange. In preparation for a return to the road, frontman Corey Taylor even donned a brand new, horrifying mask onstage, replacing the clear plastic mask he originally sported when all of Slipknot unveiled their new look in conjunction with the release of their latest record, 2019's We Are Not Your Kind.