Slipknot Attempting ‘Iron Maiden Stuff’ With New Live Show

What does Corey Taylor think about Slipknot's new live show? And what does it have to do with Iron Maiden?

Well, the frontman seems to think the band's stage show behind We Are Not Your Kind is what Slipknot have always strived to achieve in a live performance setting. And, as Taylor himself all but admitted, the bar for memorable concert displays was raised long ago by the gargantuan stage setups of English metal icons Iron Maiden.

In fact, as the Slipknot vocalist recently revealed during a special Download Festival episode of BBC Radio 1's "Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter" (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the group's concert rigs for this summer owe a creative debt to Maiden's forward-thinking live gigs.

"The show looks amazing," Taylor said. "Not only is it interactive — there's video, there's fire — but the whole set looks like an industrial complex. This is our attempt to create some Iron Maiden stuff, which is something we've been trying to do for a while."

READ MORE: All 18 Musicians Who Have Been in Slipknot

He continued, "Honestly, it's everything that we've wanted to do for years, and we just never had the budget, and we had also had a lot of people around us telling us we couldn't do it."

Slipknot played their opening show of 2019 with a televised performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, giving live debuts to WANYK single "Unsainted" and its non-album lead-in, "All Out Life." The band's touring production was revealed at their first full show of the year during Rockfest in Finland earlier this month.

"We want people all over the world to see the same show," Taylor added. "If there's an A and B rig, they're identical. We don't wanna come in with some tired, half-assed bullshit. It's not who we are, and we've had to contend with that almost our entire career."

We Are Not Your Kind is out Aug. 9. See the band's 2019 tour dates here.