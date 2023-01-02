Slipknot’s Unreleased ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Album May Come in 2023, Says Clown

Slipknot may soon be lifting the mask on their unreleased album Look Outside Your Window as Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed in a new interview that it may see the light of day this spring. Specifically, after April 1 when the band's long-time contract with Roadrunner Records is up.

"The good news is that, six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label. There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards. There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait,” Clown told U.K. rock publication Upset Magazine.

The material for Look Outside Your Window was originally recorded when the band was working on their 2008 album All Hope Is Gone. Clown, along with Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Sid Wilson did some experimentation between the blistering recording sessions, churning out songs that had more of a psychedelic flavor. Taylor told Eddie Trunk in 2019 that the material takes on a "Radiohead vibe."

Clown told Upset, “It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life." The percussionist further shared that the lost album has not been unleashed yet even after attempts in 2019 and 2020 as the band didn't want it to be just a blip on the radar in the midst of all their other studio albums.

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot. Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it," he added.

Recently, Clown told NME that he would love for the band to release singles rather than full albums going forward, so perhaps that's the way Look Outside Your Window could be handled. "Being free, in that sense, gives us the freedom to explore deeper, more surreal opportunities to hone in with our craft — it’s a win-win for everyone," he noted in the interview.

In 2022, Slipknot released their latest album, The End, So Far. The band has a heavy touring schedule for 2023 already on the calendar, kicking off Knotfest Australia and Japan, the first-ever Knotfest Italy and appearances at Download Festival and Hellfest, among others.